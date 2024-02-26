Clothing manufacturer Result has announced that its new Padded brochure is now available.

Featuring its ever-popular Ice-Bird Padded Jacket in both male and female fit on the front cover, the brochure is printed on FSC-certified paper.

Every style is shown with both lifestyle and product photography, with all details in English, French and German.

The full brochure is available to download online, along with in-depth garment specs and printable PDF data sheets for all the new styles that the brand has launched.

www.resultclothing.com