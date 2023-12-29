New from Genuine Recycled by Result is the Recycled Fleece Blanket (R939X).

This pill-resistant, heavyweight, recycled fleece blanket is “extremely warm”, said the brand.

Machine washable and quick drying, the large, 700gsm blanket measures 175 x 140cm. It is available in grey, and is finished with an attractive edge stitch.

Result added: “With its luxury feel and soft touch, it is perfect for cosy nights in front of the fire or for emergency use in the car.”

The Recycled Fleece Blanket is in stock now.

www.resultrecycled.com