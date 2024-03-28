Apparel manufacturer Result has unveiled its new 60-page Junior & Youth brochure.

“From bestselling school favourites to sports and leisure technical additions, Result has got it covered.”

Featuring the budget-friendly Core Value TX Performance Hooded Softshell Jacket in red on the front cover, the brochure is printed on FSC-certified paper.

The styles are all illustrated with both lifestyle and product photography, along with the recommended decoration types, the colour Pantone number references, and the sizes in age, height and chest.

The company added: “Result garments are designed to be decorated with hidden accesses to allow for greater frame or platen purchase on outer fabric.”

The brochure, which is in English, French and German, is available to download online along with in-depth garment specs and printable PDF data sheets for all the newly launched styles.

www.resultclothing.com