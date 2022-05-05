Clothing supplier Result has unveiled new styles as part of the release of the third edition of its brochure showcasing its Genuine Recycled range.

The new brochure is available to download as well as printed on paper with FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification. It features all Genuine Recycled styles including those new for 2022.

The branding colours used for Genuine Recycled has also been adopted for Result’s latest exhibition livery to highlight how much emphasis this range now has on the overall Result brand.

The Genuine Recycled collection uses speciality fabric manufactured from recycled plastic, demonstrating Result’s commitment to producing sustainable, ethical garments whose yarn production gives off fewer emissions and consumes less energy and water than conventional yarn.

The new brochure includes a quick reference lexicon and clear explanation of the process involved from plastic to product.

It presents all styles using lifestyle and product photography and has handy symbols for recommended decoration methods.

Result also provides in-depth garment specs and printable PDF data sheets for all styles.

New Genuine Recycled products for 2022 include the R240X padded winter jacket and the R510X action overall with zip front.

www.resultrecycled.com