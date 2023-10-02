Outerwear specialist Result has launched a new A5 brochure for its softshell and fleece ranges, which includes information on the company’s new products for 2024 – its first new styles in more than three years.

They include the R911M&F Recycled 3-layer printable Hooded Softshell and the R939X recycled fleece blanket. The latter is made from 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, features a self-coloured stitch edge and a compact dense knit.

Further new products for next year include recycled padded jackets, recycled children’s printable softshell and recycled headwear.

The new brochure comes in conjunction with a price reduction for key styles until the end of 2023.

“Result has hugely benefited from increased demand for product which has enabled us to reinvest in up-to-date machinery at several of our main offshore production sites resulting in greater and more efficient increased output,” said owner and MD David Sanders-Smith. “Our production costs have exponentially reduced and, along with shipping costs from Far East back to below pre-pandemic rates, we are pleased to pass on these savings directly to customers, via our distributors.”

