Result Clothing has announced the launch of its new multilingual website.

The new website will now allow users to view technical information across the full Result product range in French and German, as well as English.

“Customers can easily switch between the three languages by clicking on the country flags at the top of the website page,” explains Result.

“Having product information, including material type, waterproof and windproof rating, decoration type and technical specifications, all available in French, German and English online will allow customers from key markets to browse more efficiently and improve their experience.”

David Sanders Smith, managing director of Result, said: “We recognise that half of our customers are international, so having our Result site more technically legible and available to the two biggest markets in the EU is a sales courtesy to all our customers there – it was a natural step for us to take.

“We anticipate our Spiro, Headwear and Work-Guard sites will follow, as will the number of languages.”

www.resultclothing.com