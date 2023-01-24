On the back of the success of its Genuine Recycled range, which was launched in 2021, Result Clothing has introduced new colourways this month across a number of styles. The clothing and accessories manufacturer has also promised to focus on production this season, supplying and delivering its bestselling lines to maintain stock levels.
Navy Compass The ever-popular Black Compass range, which offers a clever hybrid of padding and softshell, combines extra body warmth with super-soft recycled fabrics. It is, says Result, “an outstanding uniform bundle item”. For this reason, the brand has launched the Navy Compass range, with five new colourways added across both the Jacket and the Gilet: navy/navy, navy/grey, navy/red, navy/yellow and navy/royal.
Recycled Microfleece Jacket Warm, lightweight and affordable, the luxurious-feel Recycled Microfleece Jacket (R907X) is part of the Genuine Recycled range and now available in new shades forest green, white and grey. It is made from 165gsm 100% recycled polyester fabric that is created by using Perpetual sustainable yarns that come from 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, providing a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
The fleece jacket sports details such as YKK Natulon eco-friendly zips, soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs, decorative body stitching, and a hang loop. Other benefits include the jacket being PFC-free, end-of-life recyclable, tag-free and ready to brand with removable zip-pull.
Recycled Microfleece Top The “luxurious yet lightweight” Recycled Microfleece Top (R905X) is an affordable, easy-wash, quick-dry top from the Genuine Recycled range.
It is constructed from 165gsm 100% recycled polyester made from the highest-quality Perpetual sustainable yarns, which, thanks to being made from 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, provide a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns. Other details include a YKK Natulon eco-friendly 1⁄4 zip, soft-bound elasticised hem, decorative body stitching, and a hang loop. Red and forest green are new colours for 2023.
Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Jacket and Bodywarmer The Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Jacket and Bodywarmer (R901M&F and R902M&F) are affordable, recycled, lighterweight softshells from the Result Genuine Recycled range.
Ideal for all decoration types and budgets, these garments are made from a soft-feel sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns with superior handle.
The slim-fit softshells are made from Topgreen environmentally friendly materials: the two-layer construction comprises a 100% Topgreen recycled polyester outer and a 100% recycled polyester microfleece inner for additional warmth.
Features include YKK Natulon eco-friendly zips along with a stand-up collar, flat hem waist and a hang loop. Additional benefits include it being end-of-life recyclable, tag-free and ready to brand. Both the Jacket and Bodywarmer are available in royal and workguard grey shades.
Recycled Fleece Polarthermic Jacket Perfect for all seasons, the Recycled Fleece Polarthermic Jacket (R903X) is a plush, warm, breathable, recycled, dense-knit fleece jacket that uses a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
This high-end fleece jacket from the Genuine Recycled range is constructed from 280gsm 100% recycled polyester made from highest-quality Perpetual sustainable yarns that are made from 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, offering a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
Boasting YKK Natulon eco-friendly zips, other features include soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs, fleece-lined front pockets, decorative body stitching, and a hang loop. Additional benefits include it being PFC-free, end-of-life recyclable, tag-free and ready to brand with a removable zip-pull. New colours for 2023 are forest green, grey and white.
Result Clothing was founded to provide the decoration, promotions and uniform industry with good quality outerwear, headwear and accessories from stock. “Specifically designed to accommodate the need for easy panel access, each style is critiqued and tested with both the wearer and decorator in mind,” the company explains.
“Stocks are held in the UK ready for immediate despatch using a superior logistics network through to all major UK and EU distributors.”