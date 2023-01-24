On the back of the success of its Genuine Recycled range, which was launched in 2021, Result Clothing has introduced new colourways this month across a number of styles. The clothing and accessories manufacturer has also promised to focus on production this season, supplying and delivering its bestselling lines to maintain stock levels.

Navy Compass The ever-popular Black Compass range, which offers a clever hybrid of padding and softshell, combines extra body warmth with super-soft recycled fabrics. It is, says Result, “an outstanding uniform bundle item”. For this reason, the brand has launched the Navy Compass range, with five new colourways added across both the Jacket and the Gilet: navy/navy, navy/grey, navy/red, navy/yellow and navy/royal.

Recycled Microfleece Jacket Warm, lightweight and affordable, the luxurious-feel Recycled Microfleece Jacket (R907X) is part of the Genuine Recycled range and now available in new shades forest green, white and grey. It is made from 165gsm 100% recycled polyester fabric that is created by using Perpetual sustainable yarns that come from 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, providing a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.

The fleece jacket sports details such as YKK Natulon eco-friendly zips, soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs, decorative body stitching, and a hang loop. Other benefits include the jacket being PFC-free, end-of-life recyclable, tag-free and ready to brand with removable zip-pull.