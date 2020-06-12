Result is introducing a new, expanded colour palette for its washable and re-useable RV009X non-medical face mask.

Fom the end of June, the mask will be available in charcoal grey, royal blue and navy blue, plus fashionable ‘brights’ – lime and pink – as well as the existing black and white colours.

The RV009X is made from 90% natural cotton (which is non-allergenic and skin friendly)/8% Prolen Siltex (an antibacterial fibre containing silver ions)/2% elastane (for added stretch).

Result reports that the antibacterial Prolen Siltex fibres increase safety and reduce irritation to the nose, mouth and chin, while the mask’s lightweight mesh wicks away moisture and allows air circulation around the wearer’s cheeks.

The new mask can be hand-washed and air-dried, (no tumble drying) and its antibacterial properties will last for up to 20 washes.

www.resultclothing.com