SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
New outerwear, headwear and accessories from Core, Safe-Guard, Work-Guard and Genuine Recycled collections
New styles are developed every season by Result in order to offer its ever-growing customer base new and updated styles, all of which have a logical and genuine reason for being included in the brand’s line-up. This season is no exception, with four new designs launched across its core range as well as its Work-Guard and Safe-Guard brands.
Heavy Duty Polycotton Security Vest
The Heavy Duty Polycotton Security Vest (R477X) from Safe-Guard by Result is a new, easy-to-decorate, pocketed security vest in durable polycotton. The fluorescent yellow is certified EN ISO 2013+A1: 2016 class 2, with navy and black enhanced visibility only. Mixed length tear-release patch pockets have been designed to house checking apparatus, with an ID pass pocket, front zip closure and D-ring making the garment more functional in a security environment. The R477X (S-3XL) is tag-free and suitable for transfer, print and embroidery, and tested for washing at 60°C.
Promo Padded Bodywarmer
“The new Promo Padded Bodywarmer (R244X) provides superb padded upper body warmth at an affordable Core value price,” reports Result. It features contrast underarm vertical panelling with soft bound elasticised armholes and hem for a comfortable fit. The tag-free R244X is suitable for embroidery and transfer print, and is available in navy, black and grey in sizes XS-3XL.
In addition, a new navy/navy colourway has also been added to the Core Printable Bodywarmer (R232M & R232F). Available in sizes XS-2XL for women and S-4XL for men, it’s a key addition for 2022, explains Result, and sure to become a firm favourite.
Stirling Safety Boot
The Stirling Safety Boot (R459X) is a new, lightweight unisex version of the classic safety boot which provides agile form-fitting comfort with an air-cushioned heel for safe movement in the workplace. Other features include a composite midsole for underfoot protection, a padded ankle support, SRC slip-resistance, and a composite toecap. It is available in black/grey in UK sizes 3-12.
Kane Safety Dealer Boot
Featuring a robust leather upper, steel toecap and steel midsole for underfoot protection, the new Kane Safety Dealer Boot (R460X) is partially mesh-lined with light padding and has an energy-absorbing, air-cushioned heel and ventilated side panels for extra comfort. “Available in sizes 3-12 and in commercial black, these lightweight, unisex boots are clear winners.”
Genuine Recycled
Building on the successful introduction of its Genuine Recycled range last year, Result has added three new recycled products to the collection in 2022.
Recycled Black Compass Padded Winter Jacket
A much-anticipated addition to the bestselling Black Compass range, the new Recycled Black Compass Padded Winter Jacket (R240X) is made from super-soft recycled fabrics. This heavier padded winter style is breathable, windproof and showerproof, and includes a TPU membrane to provide additional weather protection.
Features include contrast-colour pocket zips and a YKK front zip though chin-guard, a fleece-lined hood, inner stormflap, and an inside pocket. Available in a range of contrast colours, it is sized XS-3XL.
Female Fit Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell
Also new for 2022 is the Female Fit Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell (R900F). A soft-feel, 300gsm recycled softshell jacket, it has a three-layer construction comprised of a 100% Topgreen recycled polyester outer, a waterproof 8,000mm, breathable 1,000g and windproof TPU mid-layer membrane, and a 100% recycled polyester microfleece inner. It is available in black and navy (XS-4XL).
Recycled Action Overall
The Recycled Action Overall (R510X) with zip front in 100% recycled polyester twill is “a durable and practical garment,” with numerous pockets and full-back elastication for all-day comfort. Constructed from cotton-free 270gsm polyester, it is breathable and windproof, and features a two-way YKK front zip with outer stormflap and stud-fastening collar.