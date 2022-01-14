Promo Padded Bodywarmer

“The new Promo Padded Bodywarmer (R244X) provides superb padded upper body warmth at an affordable Core value price,” reports Result. It features contrast underarm vertical panelling with soft bound elasticised armholes and hem for a comfortable fit. The tag-free R244X is suitable for embroidery and transfer print, and is available in navy, black and grey in sizes XS-3XL.

In addition, a new navy/navy colourway has also been added to the Core Printable Bodywarmer (R232M & R232F). Available in sizes XS-2XL for women and S-4XL for men, it’s a key addition for 2022, explains Result, and sure to become a firm favourite.