Result Clothing is working with its factory partners in Bangladesh to distribute blankets and fleeces to communities affected by freezing temperatures.

So far, they have distributed 3,000 blankets and 5,500 fleece tops to poverty-stricken areas around one of the factories near the city of Dhaka, where the products are manufactured.

Temperatures in parts of Bangladesh have dropped close to zero Celsius this winter, with about a fifth of the population living below the poverty line.

Result Clothing’s managing director, David Sanders-Smith, said it was donating the products because it wanted to give back to communities in a country where the UK-based garment supplier has been active since 2005.

“This year, there has been extremely cold weather in parts of Bangladesh so these blankets and fleeces have been a real life-saver for people living in poverty.

“The management teams at the factories are putting in a lot of time and effort in getting these products out to the people who need them.”