Result Clothing is supporting the sustainable credentials of its Genuine Recycled range by running a live bottle recycling counter on its website.

It has added the counter onto the home page at resultrecycled.com, tallying the quantity of one-litre bottles that have been saved from landfill that has been manufactured to date, based on a single-size large garment.

Result’s Genuine Recycled collection consists of garments manufactured with speciality fabrics made from recycled plastic such as PET bottles and post-industrial waste.

As of today, Genuine Recycled has already stopped the equivalent of 4,618,634 one-litre bottles going to landfill. Result hopes to double this figure every year, aiming to increase use of recycled materials in its products and reduce or eliminate the harm caused in their production.

The Genuine Recycled collection ranges from fleeces, hi-vis and softshell jackets to headwear.

To produce the fabrics, Result works with certified partners Perpetual, Topgreen and Repreve. The yarn spun from the recycled fibres is sent to a certified mill for weaving or knitting. The garments’ yarn production gives off fewer emissions and consumes less energy and water than conventional yarn.

resultrecycled.com