Clothing brand Result has released a new edition of the brochure for its range using fabrics made from recycled materials, including new colours for 2023.

The fourth edition of the Genuine Recycled brochure is available to download online and also printed using paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), ensuring it is from responsibly managed forests.

The range includes jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies and beanies, all using speciality fabrics made from recycled plastics, industrial waste and other materials.

Additions include a navy version of its black R237X Compass padded softshell jacket, with the choice of five colours of red, yellow, navy, royal blue or grey for the contrast colour pocket zips.

The R905X recycled microfleece top has added two new colours – forest green and red – to complement black, grey and navy.

There are also new colour options for other garments including the R901M and R901F recycled two-layer printable softshell jacket and R903X recycled fleece polarthermic jacket.

The brochure features a quick-reference lexicon to terminology used, including symbols for recommended decoration methods. It is available in English, French, German, Spanish and Italian versions.

Result’s Genuine Recycled range of sustainable, ethical garments is produced in a way that emits fewer emissions and consumes less energy and water than the production of conventional yarns. Every item is made from as close to 100% recycled materials as possible, and every hat is made from 50% recycled materials.

Result works with certified partners Perpetual, Topgreen, Repreve and Jiaren to create fibres made from recycled plastic and waste polyester fabrics, allowing them to calculate, based on a single large garment, the number of equivalent one-litre bottles that would have been sent to landfill. According to a countdown on Result’s website, that now stands at over 10.7 million.

Result aims to “close the loop” by using fabrics that can be chemically or mechanically recycled back into textile fibres. Garments in the Genuine Recycled range are designed to be readily recycled at the end of their usable life

www.resultrecycled.com