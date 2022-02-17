Clothing brand Result has released a new brochure dedicated to its Padded range of outerwear.

It presents all styles with both lifestyle and product photography, providing all details on the garments, including decoration options, in English, German and French.

It is available both as a hard copy printed on paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and for downloading, with in-depth garment specs and printable PDF data sheets for all new styles launched.

Result’s Padded range features garments with two layers of fabric, with a synthetic alternative to down placed in between, which creates a vacuum where the outside cold air exchanges with the warmth of the body to keep its wearer fully insulated.

The new brochure’s front cover features the R233M Soft Padded Jacket in black/orange.

www.resultclothing.com