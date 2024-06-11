Resolute, a specialist in direct-to-film (DTF) printing, has launched a new website that aims to be more user-friendly and visually appealing for people exploring DTF.

The website at www.resolute.ink reflects Resolute’s shift away from its previous focus on direct-to-garment (DTG) printing after becoming the first company in the UK to offer a commercial DTF solution.

It features a sleek and intuitive design, a modern colour palette and user-friendly navigation designed to “make it easier than ever to explore a wide range of DTF printing solutions”.

Enhancements include clearer product categorisation and intuitive search functionality, simplified navigation with a streamlined menu and logical page hierarchy, and an improved user journey for a smoother purchasing experience from product browsing to checkout with an optimised user interface.

Going live with the new website this week, the company stated: “By prioritising user-friendliness and a visually appealing experience, Resolute empowers customers to make informed decisions and explore DTF printing solutions with confidence.”

The website showcases Resolute’s R-Jet Pro series of DTF printers including the DTF V8i, DTF V4i, DTF Mini and DTF UVi as well as its flatbed cutters and supplies such as ink, film and adhesives.

resolute.ink