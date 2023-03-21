The R-Jet Pro DTF V8 got its first outing at the recent Printwear & Promotion Live! show.

The latest direct-to-film (DTF) printer from Resolute Ink has a staggered four-head set-up and promises speeds of up to 28 linear metres per hour (lm/hr) for single colour, and a maximum speed of 22 lm/hr for full-colour.

Features on the two-metre-wide machine include automatic white ink tank stirring and white ink circulation, film out sensor, anti-collision sensors, and a film tension bar with auto servo film feed. It also includes servo-assisted film pinch rollers for easy loading and aligning of the film.

MD Colin Marsh also announced at the show that Resolute is now the exclusive UK supplier for DuPont Artistri DTF ink, which he says “is brighter and goes futher than previous inks”.

The Resolute R-Jet Pro DTF range of printers include profiling for the new inks.

www.resoluteink.co.uk