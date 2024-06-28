The new R-Jet PRO FB2 is designed to cope with DTF transfers, UV DTF transfers and small-format packaging, says Resolute.

“It allows small-to-medium-sized print shops to handle complex cutting and creasing jobs onto card up to 1mm thick.

“The multi-tool flatbed cutter is also armed with a QR code reader for automated cut file loading, and two independent tools: a vacuum bed that holds the media in place, whilst pneumatic belt and media camps move the substrate into position from a pre-printed roll or sheets.

“The added benefits of a second tool allows for UV DTF transfers to be kiss cut with a peel tab, and then the sheets trimmed out with a full through cut in a single process.”

The flat-bed cutter includes Resolute’s DTF RIP software; the cutting module is included with the purchase of the FB2 along with a stand-alone compressor.

www.resolute.ink

For more DTF ancillary equipment from leading suppliers, check out the full product showcase in our June 2024 issue
Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month