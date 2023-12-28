The new R-Jet Pro DTF UVi is a compact yet mighty machine combining cutting-edge technology with an incredibly small footprint, comments Resolute
“At its core are the i1600 Epson print heads, ensuring unparalleled precision in every print, but what truly distinguishes this system is its integrated laminator, a feature rarely found in machines of this size.
“This built-in laminator not only automates the process, but also impeccably seals the cured UV ink, resulting in high-quality, enduring transfers,” Resolute explains.
In addition, the R-Jet Pro DTF UVi comes with low-odour, flexible UV inks, as well as twin air-cooled UV curing lamps. It also includes the new Resolute RIP software, which is equipped with features such as shape nesting, auto contour cutting and variable data.
The R-Jet Pro DTF UVi will be launched in February 2024.