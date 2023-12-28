“At its core are the i1600 Epson print heads, ensuring unparalleled precision in every print, but what truly distinguishes this system is its integrated laminator, a feature rarely found in machines of this size.

“This built-in laminator not only automates the process, but also impeccably seals the cured UV ink, resulting in high-quality, enduring transfers,” Resolute explains.

In addition, the R-Jet Pro DTF UVi comes with low-odour, flexible UV inks, as well as twin air-cooled UV curing lamps. It also includes the new Resolute RIP software, which is equipped with features such as shape nesting, auto contour cutting and variable data.

The R-Jet Pro DTF UVi will be launched in February 2024.

www.resolute.ink