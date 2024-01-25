Resolute signed an exclusive direct-to-film (DTF) ink deal with US-based manufacturer Image Armor at the Impressions Expo Long Beach trade show in January.

The British company, which specialises in DTF printing, is now offering its customers the latest Image Armor DTF inks. Made in the US, the inks contain no ethylene glycol, which Resolute says means they offer “a more environmentally friendly solution without compromising on quality”.

In addition, the white ink is said to have “remarkable opacity, ensuring your designs shine on any substrate”, while all the inks in the range have a built-in ‘anti-clogging’ technology that promises a “smoother” printing process as well as reducing the frequency of the head cleans.

Resolute will give customers a generic ICC profile for both hot and cold peel films when buying the Image Armor DTF inks, which it says will ensure that users “can seamlessly integrate these inks into their existing workflows”.

The company commented: “As part of Resolute’s commitment to excellence, the Image Armor DTF inks are now included in Resolute’s roster of preferred DTF inks. This seal of approval signifies not just quality but a stamp of reliability.”

Colin Marsh, managing director of Resolute, added: “Our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to the printing industry has led us to partner with Image Armor. Their DTF inks align perfectly with our mission to offer our customers the best, ensuring their prints are not only vibrant but also environmentally conscious.”

www.imagearmorpt.com

www.resolute.ink