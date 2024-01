Resolute has introduced a new line of DTF films that aim to bring a shimmer to prints.

The Metallic DTF range promises “a true mirrored effect, rivalling traditional metallic vinyl”, the machine and consumables manufacturer explained, adding: “Unleash your creativity with shimmering designs in a spectrum of shades.”

The new Metallic DTF films are available in rolls of 60cm width by 25m, on a standard 75mm core.

www.resolute.ink