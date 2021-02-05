Resolute DTG has announced the launch of the R-Jet Pro DTG printer with dual print-head technology.

The latest addition to its series of Green Button DTG systems, the R-Jet Pro is designed to print a dark shirt with an A4 sized image in just under 90 seconds at 2400dpi in a single pass, explained the company.

Colin Marsh, managing director of Resolute DTG, commented: “The R-Jet Pro has all the latest technology, including offset dual print-heads allowing for fast single pass printing. It benefits from a push button, horse-shoe platen system with optical height limit switch, including three sizes of interchangeable platens.

“Driven by Resolute RIP and running on Resolute Premium Inks, the R-Jet Pro is a powerful combination. It’s designed to be walk-up ready without using ink when on standby — this is a unique feature made possible by the properties of Resolute Premium Inks combined with our tried and tested intelligent white ink control system (iWICS).

“Its industrial-sized bulk ink system holds a full one litre of each colour, including white. The iWICS system circulates the white ink through the printer and back into an automatically agitating storage tank.

“The R-Jet Pro looks after itself when not in use, with nothing to shake and without using ink.”

The R-Jet Pro includes the new Resolute RIP software, as well as mainland UK delivery, installation, training and a full 12-month on-site warranty.

