Since March, Resolute DTG has been sending out free lab-grade hand sanitiser with every ink order.

Colin Marsh, the managing director of Resolute DTG, is a shareholder in a chemical/ink manufacturing company in the north of England that manufactures hand sanitiser, amongst other products. The hand sanitiser, which is lab-grade and therefore a bit stronger than domestic versions, was added to Resolute’s product list in March and has since been sent out with ink orders.

www.resoluteink.co.uk