Resolute has introduced the R-Jet Pro DTF Mini, calling it “the pocket-rocket of DTF printers”.

Capable of sitting on a desktop, the new direct-to-film (DTF) printer has dual Epson i1600 print heads and promises speeds of seven to eight linear metres per hour.

It uses DuPont Artistri “high-speed, anti-clogging” inks and is driven by Resolute RIP, with the Pro version offering automatic image nesting, variable data and barcode job creation.

It has an automatic white ink circulation system, complete with tank stirring, and takes 33cm rolls. Other features include impact detection, low ink warning light bar, Resolute RIP Lite software, and a desktop curing oven. An auto finisher is available at an extra cost.

A buyback scheme is available for those who want to upgrade to a V4 or V8 from Resolute.

