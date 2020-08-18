Resolute DTG has launched its own IPA cleaning wipes for use on inkjet printers.

Sold under its Premium brand, the company’s cleaning wipes are supplied in a flip-top tub of 100 wipes, which contain a true 75% IPA formulation.

“Unlike the normal, quite large IPA wipes we’ve previously sold, this new product is sized more in-line with its intended use,” explains the company.

“The 10x10cm wipes tear off individually and come ready to use — simply take off the lid and feed a wipe from the centre of the roll through the lid.”

The new IPA cleaning wipes are not certified for medical use.

www.resoluteink.co.uk