A study has found that 23% of people in Britain plan to reduce their fast fashion consumption in 2021.

In a survey by www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk polling more than 2,500 adults in the UK, one in three respondents (34%) said they were taking steps to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle in 2021 through adopting environmentally friendly new year’s resolutions.

Of those surveyed, 76% admitted that they had previously thrown clothes away to landfill, as opposed to donating them to charity or selling them on, with four in five respondents (81%) admitting to frequently throwing away items that should be recycled prior to the new year. Similarly, 29% of those surveyed were committed to recycling more in 2021.

Amongst the respondents, the top influences for adopting an eco-motivated resolution included social media posts and/or influencers (40%), reading news on the environment (37%) and watching environmental documentaries (32%).

Richard Petrie, spokesperson from www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk, commented: “It seems the public is really waking up to the climate crisis that we’re all facing and time is of the essence. It’s important to set realistic goals and make sure that we’re motivated to stick to these, even 80% compliance is better than nothing.

“With everything going on in lockdown, our mental health comes first and if your resolutions aren’t lining up with these needs, don’t be afraid to have a re-think and do what’s best for you.”

