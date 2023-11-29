A new book on digitising is now available from embroiderer Bonnie Nielsen.

Titled ‘Punch – Digitising for Embroidery Design’, it is said to cover all aspects of the embroidery design process from the basics to advanced creative techniques.

Bonnie, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the industry and works for Madeira Garnfabrik in Germany as well as lecturing and writing articles for trade magazines, has included practical information on how to create designs.

Illustrated with images and step-by-steps to help the reader grasp the different techniques, the book is available in both German and her native American-English.

The publishing house Gruber wrote: “This book provides digitisers with lots of ideas and hints to help them create interesting and high-quality embroidery designs. A true source of inspiration is to be found in the numerous design samples from Bonnie’s personal extensive archive.”

The 296-page book can be ordered online for €52 at shop.verlagshaus-gruber.de.

www.verlagshaus-gruber.de