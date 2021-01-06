Organisers of RemaDays Warsaw 2021 have announced the event has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The international advertising and printing trade fair was due to take place from 10-12 February 2021 at the Ptak Warsaw Expo in Poland.

“Due to the restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which don’t allow the organisation of trade fairs in the current situation, we would like to inform you that we have made a decision to cancel the RemaDays fair on 10-12 February 2021,” explained the RemaDays Team.

“We will inform you about the new date as soon as the epidemic situation in Poland and Europe improves significantly, but by no later than 1 February 2021. We will keep you updated on any change.”

www.remadays.com