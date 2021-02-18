Organisers of RemaDays Kiev have announced its 2021 dates.

The international trade fair for the advertising and printing industry will be held from 26-28 May 2021 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine.

The exhibition covers three sectors in the advertising and printing market: advertising gifts and promotional textiles, sign and visual displays, plus tech and print services.

“It’s with great pleasure that we continue preparations for the fair,” said RemaDays.

“We invite you to cooperate with us, and we hope that together with you, we will create an unforgettable event in the print and advertising industry.”

