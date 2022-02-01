eTrader has announced “a huge update” to its eTrader Websites solution for garment decorators, featuring a host of improvements and new features.

Described as “game-changing”, the update will include improvements to the supplier integrations, quoting system, categories, filters and web shop capabilities.

It will also give companies more control over the branding, banners and promotions that appear on their websites.

In addition, the relaunched eTrader Websites solution promises to streamline more “mundane, time-consuming” tasks, such as listing products and managing print positions, and boasts significantly improved navigation to deliver a “truly intuitive” user experience.

Due to be relaunched in February, the new-look eTrader platform will be showcased at Printwear & Promotion Live! at the NEC Birmingham from 24 to 26 April 2022.

eTrader has also committed to a full schedule of future upgrades later in 2022, which will further simplify the garment decoration process behind the scenes.

These future upgrades are set to include several new features, including an order process management system, a supplier order pad solution, and integration with more couriers and payment providers.

Email [email protected] to book your free demonstration of the new eTrader Websites platform.

www.etraderwebsites.co.uk