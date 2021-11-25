Registration has opened for Sign & Digital UK for when the live show returns in March after a hiatus of three years due to Covid-19.

Exhibitors specialising in equipment and accessories for garment decoration are already booked in for the event which takes place in Hall 2 of NEC in Birmingham from 22 to 24 March.

Organiser Faversham House has expanded the floorplan for 2022 and is developing new features for the annual trade show which presents the latest in digital printing, sign-making and display solutions.

Exhibitors lined up for Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) include Amaya Sales UK, BTC Activewear, Epson, Grafityp UK, Hybrid Services, Josero Printer Solutions, RA Smart, Roland DG UK, The Magic Touch, Trotec Laser and Zünd.

Event director Jenny Matthew said: “The floorplan is packed! We are thrilled such a large number of exhibitors have returned for 2022, that so many of those have increased their presence with stand upgrades, and that we have welcomed so many new exhibitors.

“It really is testament to the industry’s confidence in SDUK and the show’s continued role in bringing the industry together to do business.

“We have recently conducted an extensive research campaign to gain greater insight into our visitors’ needs and plans for the event – the results have been overwhelmingly positive. New features are being developed and we expect a big turnout in March.”

Online registration, which is free, opened today.

Originally scheduled for March 2021, the show was postponed to May 2021 because of Covid-19 but needed to be postponed again to 2022 due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. The 2020 show, due to be held at NEC in April 2020, went online only because of lockdown. Click here for our review of Sign & Digital UK in 2019.

www.signuk.com