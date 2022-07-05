Registration has opened for this year’s Schoolwear Show, offering decorators and retailers a chance to meet suppliers face to face.

The two-day exhibition will take place at Cranmore Park Conference and Exhibition Centre in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday 9 October and Monday 10 October 2022.

It provides visitors with a chance to see the latest products and make plans for Back to School 2023. It includes free parking and a complimentary lunch.

Exhibitors already confirmed for this year’s show include 1880 Club, Banner, Cash’s, Chadwick Teamwear, Charles Kirk, David Luke, Diamond Textiles, Eskimo Epos, Europa Sports, Falcon, Gymphlex, Kwiktapes, Madeira, Magic Fit, Marton Mills, National Weaving, Net Digitizing, One+All, Petasil, Pex, POD, Prestige, Stabilo, Surridge, TheMagicTouch, Tie & Scarf Company, Top to Toe, Trutex, William Turner, Winterbottom’s and Zeco.

The show will also feature the Schoolwear Association which will hold its annual evening event at Hogarths Hotel in Solihull on Sunday 9 October after the first day of the show, featuring comedian Aaron James.

Visit www.theschoolwearshow.co.uk/register to register.