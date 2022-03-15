Registration has opened today for Shirt Lab Summit 2022 – a free online education event for the garment decoration industry.

For the third year in a row, Shirt Lab founders Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson have brought together a line-up of specialists for the online event on Friday 1 April and Saturday 2 April 2022.

This year’s event, featuring 33 different speakers, will focus on sales, marketing and operations for the decorated apparel industry, featuring a series of interviews that promise to be fun and engaging.

Shirt Lab Summit is free but attendees may purchase lifetime access to the videos, transcripts, audio files and other upgrades, or join the Shirt Lab Tribe if they wish.

The online events, streamed by Shirt Lab in the US, will run from 2pm UK time (10am Eastern Standard Time) on both days but will be available to watch for free for 24 hours.

Day one will feature Bruce Ackerman, Alison Banholzer, Kevin Baumgart, Jay Busselle, Josh Carruth, Shelby Craig, Josh Ellsworth, Charity Gibson, Frank Good, Ross Hunter, Brittany Long, Justin McKibben, Tom Rauen, Kristine Shreve, Joel and Jodi Taylor, and Nick Wood.

Day two will feature Marshall Atkinson, Cory Beal, Jason Berger, Erich Campbell, Terry Combs, Deborah Corn, Mark Coudray, Scott Detavernier, Lori Feldman, Johanna Gottlieb, Joyce Jagger, Mel Lay, Nate Leber, Jeremy Picker, Marc Ray and Davis Slagle.

Shirt Lab was created in 2018 by Atkinson and Rauen to help decorated apparel companies develop better sales and marketing techniques.

To register for the Shirt Lab Summit, visit www.shirtlabsummit.com.