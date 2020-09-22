Make It British has announced that registration for Make It British Live! Online is now open.

The tradeshow’s first virtual event for the UK textile, fashion and homewares industries will be held from Thursday 24 to Friday 25 September.

Across the two days, attendees will be able to meet with manufacturers and British brands in a virtual expo hall, as well as view panel discussions and keynote speakers.

The event will cover topics such as Brexit, sustainability, crowdfunding, data and digital tools, online sales, skills and innovation, as well as the future of fashion production and fulfilment.

Make It British Live! Online is free to attend, and the virtual event platform goes live at 10am to 5pm on 24 September, and 10am to 4pm on 25 September. For more information and to register, visit imagesmag.uk/MIBL-Online.

