Registration for the Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus is now open.

To be held on 5 June, the virtual live event for the decorated apparel and promotional marketing industries is aimed at female business owners and industry leaders.

“The Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus is about engagement, conversations and how as an industry we can amplify women’s voices — this will be a unique opportunity to network with other business leaders and share ideas,” commented Shirt Lab founders Marshall Atkinson and Tom Rauen.

Hosted by Michelle Moxley, innovation director at M&R Equipment, the event will feature four guest speakers: Alison Banholzer, owner of Wear Your Spirit Warehouse; Johanna Gottlieb, vice president of sales at Axis Promotions; Milissa Clark, director of sales at General Standard; and Kristine Shreve, director of marketing and outreach at Applique Getaway.

“Each speaker will share their topic for 20 minutes, and then the audience will break out into randomly chosen discussion groups — each group will have a moderator and will discuss the topic for 20 minutes,” explained Marshall and Tom.

“The session will then reconvene and each group moderator will share highlights of the discussion in their particular group. In each of the four sessions, attendees will be randomly assigned, so networking and engagement will be at a high level.”

The five moderators for the Women’s Nexus will be Marcia Derryberry from Marcia Derryberry Media Communications, Jenna Sackett from Stahls’, Holly Trevino from Planet Apparel, Nicole Rollender from Strand Writing Services and Marj Easterling from Big Lick Screen Printing.

The Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus costs $97 (free for Shirt Lab Tribe members); a full event guide is available at imagesmag.uk/Shirt-Lab-Womens-Nexas.

To register, visit imagesmag.uk/Register-Womens-Nexus-2021

www.shirtlablive.com