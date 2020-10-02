Shirt Lab founders Marshall Atkinson and Tom Rauen have announced that registration for Shirt Lab Forge 2020 is now open.

The virtual event for the decorated apparel industry will be held from Friday 23 October to Saturday 24 October, and will focus on e-commerce platforms.

“One of the biggest problems many small businesses and shops in this industry currently face is the ongoing challenge of how to grow their business with e-commerce sales,” explained Tom.

“We’ve brought together an amazing line-up of the best and brightest minds to help shed some light and give tactical tips that anyone can use.”

Alongside presentations from Marshall and Tom, event contributors will include Erich Campbell, Ryan Moor, Shelby Craig, Jessica Gibbons-Rauch, Jeremy Parker, Kevin Oakley, Mark Kapczynski, Dale Manning, Dave Lindenbaum, Nic Fitzgerald, Tyler Jorgenson, Mike Zeller, Erik Huberman, Chloe Thomas, Fernando Angulo and Jay Busselle.

Focusing on e-commerce best practices, the presentations will include a range of topics, such as rebuilding your website, inventory control, marketing, search, data analytics and print-on-demand.

Sales expert Jeffrey Gitomer will also give a private sales growth and best practices presentation entitled ‘Winner, Watcher, Whiner – Which One Are You?’ on Saturday 24 October, with a Q&A session at the end.

Registration is open on the Shirt Lab Forge website, and current Shirt Lab Tribe members can participate in the event for free.

Businesses can get access by either paying $197 for full-access, or by joining the Shirt Lab Tribe for the founding member rate of $49 per month — this is the last opportunity to join the Shirt Lab Tribe as a founding member, as that designation will close at the end of Shirt Lab Forge.

www.shirtlabforge.com