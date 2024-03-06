The latest live education event from Shirt Lab will take place in Austin, Texas in the US in April.

The event from the sales and marketing education company for the garment decoration industry, which was co-founded by Images columnist Marshall Atkinson, will be focused on shop automation.

“We’ve put together a day where each aspect of how an order moves through the shop is touched by an automated process,” explained Marshall.

“This key information will make your business run more effectively, with less labour, and more profitable.”

The line-up for Shirt Lab Austin is:

Justin McKibben with the McKibben Group: Automating Lead Generation with Virtual Assistants

Davis Slagle with Bee Graphix: Automating Sales & Sales Strategies

Cole Lundstrom with Shirt Agency: Automating Order Entry

Shane Snodgrass with Stoked on Printing: Automating Inventory Management

Chris Bates with Deloitte: Automating Production KPI Tracking

There will also be breakout sessions with each speaker where attendees can ask questions. On Friday 19 April there will be a networking event, with the education event being held on Saturday 20 April.

A celebration dinner will be held afterwards, with the ticket price of US$570 including breakfast, lunch and dinner on the Saturday.

