Registration for Fespa Global Print Expo 2021 is now open.

Scheduled to take place from 12-15 October 2021 at the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Fespa Global Print Expo will offer the latest innovations in screen, digital, wide-format and textile printing from over 300 expected suppliers.

Fespa’s Printeriors and World Wrap Masters features will also return showcasing the latest ideas, applications and materials in interior décor and vehicle wrapping.

“Our audiences have told us that they need access to hands-on product demonstrations and to participate in face-to-face meetings with multiple suppliers to support their recovery, and they see Fespa Global Print Expo as a key milestone in their forward planning,” explained Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa.

“Taking into account all information currently available to us, we’re re-launching Fespa 2021 this autumn with confidence that we can offer participants a live event that takes all possible health and safety precautions, while still fulfilling their key expectations of a Fespa show as an interactive, multisensory experience.”

The event website offers the latest event information and updates regarding the Covid-19 health and safety measures to be implemented at the show. Visitors can also access the full exhibitor list, an interactive floor plan, plus the latest exhibitor product information, technical content and videos via imagesmag.uk/Fespa-Exhibitor-Showroom.

Entry to the event is free for members of a Fespa National Association or Fespa Direct, with a €50.00 entry fee for non-Fespa members who pre-register before 12 October 2021 using the code FESM101.

Register at imagesmag.uk/Register-Fespa-2021

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com