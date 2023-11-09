Visitors can now register for the next edition of Sign & Digital UK (SDUK). Set to run from 25 to 27 February 2024 at the NEC Birmingham, the show will take place over a Sunday for the first time.

Confirmed exhibitors for the sign, print, display, décor and design show, which is co-located with Printwear & Promotion Live!, include Roland DG, Epson UK and Quality Print Services.

Alongside the stands featuring sign-making, large format printing and finishing technology, there will be special events and talks for visitors. One of these is The Sign Studio, which will feature daily live demos and practical workshops.

In addition, there is the Explains Lounge and the Sign Surgery, hosted by the trade association ISA-UK. The Explains Lounge will offer presentations and panel discussions, covering topics such as ‘Meaningful guidance and expert advice on the key issues in sustainability and their practical application’. A full schedule will be unveiled in December; the sessions are free to attend and there’s no need to book.

The Sign Surgery is where visitors can put questions to the ISA-UK directors. CEO Craig Brown commented: “Here at the ISA, we love talking about signs. We welcome all visitors to come and speak to us, ask us anything or simply talk about how their business is going. We are an open and friendly trade association that is here to support the success and well-being of our members and the industry as a whole. We welcome this opportunity provided by SDUK to meet as many people as possible.”

According to SDUK’s event director, Tony Gardner, “2024 is going to be a vibrant and exciting event”. He added: “We have a great schedule of features in place, with lots more to announce over the coming weeks. We look forward to seeing you there!”

