Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) has announced details of the next event in its online series.

Hosted on the online events platform Hopin, Sign & Digital Online: Talking Textiles will take place from 9.30am to 1pm on Tuesday 15 December.

The free virtual event will be hosted by Colin Gillman and Jack Gocher, and will focus on the revenue opportunities for sign makers, digital printers, print service providers and entrepreneurs looking to set up their own home business in textile printing.

“With the growth of the digital textile printing market accelerating and forecast to quadruple in the next seven years, now is the time to consider adding this profitable arm to your business,” explained SDUK.

“From soft signage to garment apparel to interior décor and wallcoverings, digital textile print is spanning many markets. The demand for personalisation is ever-growing, and has become a consumer and business expectation.”

At the event, Phil Oakley from Kornit Digital will present a market business briefing on direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, which will look at workflow requirements, as well as the business opportunities in DTG fulfilment.

Phil McMullin and Tom Owers from Epson UK will also talk about growth in the market for personalised garments and customised gifts, and Colin will interview Magnus Mighall from RA Smart, who will discuss how easy it is to get into producing personalised apparel with a DTG printer and how decorators can get into producing more specialist textiles.

In the event’s Talking Heads session: ‘Grow your business with textile print in the décor and furnishings markets’, Colin and Jack will be joined by Garry Brown from Your Print Specialists and Beth Travers, founder of design house BoBo1325, who will talk first-hand about the opportunities in textile printing and provide their expert knowledge to help grow your business.

Sign & Digital Online: Talking Textiles will also provide an interactive opportunity to ask questions and talk to industry experts, as well as view product demonstrations.

For more information and to register, visit imagesmag.uk/Talking-Textiles

www.signuk.com