This month, AWDis will host a live webinar showcasing how it can support your business in 2021.

Taking place on Thursday 14 January at 2pm GMT, the ‘AWDis LIVE!: How we can support your business’ webinar will reveal new styles, product developments and new colour launches for 2021.

“In this first live webinar, we will be sharing the company’s incredible journey so far – how the business has grown over a decade, and introduced and created some of the most popular brands to the industry,” explained AWDis.

“Those joining the webinar will hear from the AWDis managing director, as he talks about the vision, innovation and values of the AWDis brands, as well as the successes and developments that are being undertaken to improve support for your businesses.”

The webinar will also include two other keynote speakers – one of AWDis’ dedicated product team members, and also the leader of its new dedicated business development team, which has been launched for customers seeking additional guidance to help grow their businesses.

“This exciting new team are focused on working one-to-one with garment decorators to understand their business, and discuss how best to support their needs,” added AWDis.

“During the webinar, the business development team senior manager will be sharing some practical tips and tricks on how decorators can grow their business, plus how to get the best out of the free downloadable wealth of product information.”

Registration is free, and to sign up visit: imagesmag.uk/AWDisLive-Jan-2021

www.awdisbrands.com