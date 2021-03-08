Registration for the upcoming 2021 Shirt Lab Summit is now open.

The free virtual event will be held from 19-20 March, and will focus on sales and marketing for the decorated apparel industry.

Shirt Lab founders Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson will bring together a line-up of 34 industry experts for a series of interviews — for a full event guide, visit imagesmag.uk/ShirtLab-Summit-Guide.

Also, the upcoming virtual Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus will be held on 5 June, with the Shirt Lab Ft. Worth live event taking place from 13-14 September 2021.

To register, visit the Shirt Lab Summit website.

www.shirtlabsummit.com