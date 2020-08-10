Softshell

Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Jacket Like the rest of the Honestly Made range, this new printable softshell jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester. “Plastic bottles are collected from recycling centres, processed and spun into thread, knitted and made into the Softshell jacket,” Regatta explains. The brands adds that, like its regular softshell styles, this new jacket’s fabric is quick-drying, super-soft material, “to keep you fresh and comfortable,” and also water-repellent and wind-resistant – “perfect for when work takes you outdoors”.

Special features include an inner zip guard, and two zipped lower and one zipped chest pockets. The PFC-free jacket has no external logo branding and is fully printable, providing multiple options for personalisation.

Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Bodywarmer This new bodywarmer in 100% recycled polyester fabric is made from roughly 15 plastic bottles, taken from recycling plants, notes Regatta. “The compact bodywarmer provides the perfect transeasonal layer that can be either popped under a jacket or worn as an outer layer during mild weather.”