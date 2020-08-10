New Honestly Made outdoorwear range ‘gives waste a new lease of life’
Honestly Made, the new-for-2020 range of outdoorwear from outdoor clothing specialist Regatta Professional, has been created from 100% recycled fabric. Currently consisting of a softshell jacket, softshell bodywarmer and a fleece, the Honestly Made products “keep it eco-friendly” while exhibiting the same high-quality attributes and fabric technology benefits as seen across the entire Regatta Professional collection.
“Regatta Professional is committed to building upon its sustainability: with Honestly Made, waste is given a new lease of life,” states the brand, which is looking to grow this range season upon season.
Softshell
Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Jacket Like the rest of the Honestly Made range, this new printable softshell jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester. “Plastic bottles are collected from recycling centres, processed and spun into thread, knitted and made into the Softshell jacket,” Regatta explains. The brands adds that, like its regular softshell styles, this new jacket’s fabric is quick-drying, super-soft material, “to keep you fresh and comfortable,” and also water-repellent and wind-resistant – “perfect for when work takes you outdoors”.
Special features include an inner zip guard, and two zipped lower and one zipped chest pockets. The PFC-free jacket has no external logo branding and is fully printable, providing multiple options for personalisation.
Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Bodywarmer This new bodywarmer in 100% recycled polyester fabric is made from roughly 15 plastic bottles, taken from recycling plants, notes Regatta. “The compact bodywarmer provides the perfect transeasonal layer that can be either popped under a jacket or worn as an outer layer during mild weather.”
Like the matching Honestly Made jacket, the new PFC-free softshell bodywarmer is quick-drying and super-soft, and is warm-backed to help retain body heat in cooler weather or indoor conditions. The bodywarmer is also fully printable, has no external branding, and offers multiple opportunities for embellishment with company logos and other designs.
Fleece
Honestly Made Recycled Full Zip Fleece Made from sustainable 100% recycled polyester fleece fabric, this new Honestly Made PFC-free jacket boasts efficient anti-pill qualities, to keep it looking as good as new, wear after wear, is quick drying and is super-soft – just like Regatta’s conventional fleece styles. The comfortable, warming mid-layer sports a chest pocket and two zipped pockets for convenience. It has no external branding and is perfect for embroidering with company logos etc.
Each Honestly Made style is offered in a choice black or navy colours and sizes S-3XL.