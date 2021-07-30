Regatta Professional has teamed up with national construction charity Band of Builders on a partnership that will include a new line of branded workwear.

The company has become Band of Builders’ official workwear supplier, and the two will work together to help promote the charity and its activities helping members of the construction industry affected by illness or injury.

Initiatives will include the launch of a Band of Builders-branded line of workwear next year, available to buy nationwide. It will complement the charity’s own extensive merchandise range that has proved a hit among tradespeople and supporters across the country.

Regatta Professional’s managing director, Anthony Haber, said: “The whole team at Regatta Professional were deeply impressed and moved by the incredible work undertaken by Band of Builders and their plans for the future to enable them to help more people and families in the industry.

“A sense of corporate responsibility and giving back to the community also pervades our DNA at Regatta Professional. Therefore, we felt a natural synergy with Band of Builders and are proud to be their official workwear supplier.”

Initially formed in 2016 and awarded registered charity status in 2019, Band of Builders has completed a raft of projects to help members of the trade and their families through practical projects. It also provides a supportive online community for tradespeople and other initiatives to help people in the sector.

Earlier this year the charity helped chartered surveyor Rob Lamb, who was left paralysed after a fall at home, by converting his house in Solihull to make it safe and accessible. Band of Builders volunteers’ next project will be to help Andy Dickson in Lennoxtown in Scotland who was left seriously injured in a car crash.

Tony Steel, operations director at Band of Builders, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the industry, and to have Regatta Professional on board as our official workwear supplier is another feather in our cap.

“Workwear has always been incredibly popular with our supporters and having a dedicated workwear range that is from a quality brand and allows them to show their support literally on their sleeve will be a wonderful addition to our own ranges.”

bandofbuilders.org

regattaprofessional.com