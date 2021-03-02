Regatta Professional has been revealed as the official clothing supplier to Veloce Racing.

The outdoor clothing brand will supply technical outerwear, tops, bottoms and accessories to team members competing in Extreme E, the all-electric SUV motor racing championship that visits some of the harshest and most inhospitable environments on the planet, from Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest to the ‘end of the world’ in Patagonia.

Regatta Professional’s Honestly Made range, which is made using 100% recycled fabric, will supply several pieces of the Veloce kit, and the company’s branding will also adorn the drivers’ race suits and team kit for 2021.