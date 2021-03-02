Regatta Professional has been revealed as the official clothing supplier to Veloce Racing.
The outdoor clothing brand will supply technical outerwear, tops, bottoms and accessories to team members competing in Extreme E, the all-electric SUV motor racing championship that visits some of the harshest and most inhospitable environments on the planet, from Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest to the ‘end of the world’ in Patagonia.
Regatta Professional’s Honestly Made range, which is made using 100% recycled fabric, will supply several pieces of the Veloce kit, and the company’s branding will also adorn the drivers’ race suits and team kit for 2021.
“This is going to be a great adventure for Regatta Professional,” commented managing director Anthony Haber.
“Extreme E is unquestionably one of the most intriguing and innovative racing series out there, which makes it the perfect place to make use of our outdoor clothing. Conditions in the locations Veloce Racing will be visiting are just what our outerwear was designed for!
“We’re all really excited to announce this partnership – the first of its kind for us – and we’re really looking forward to going racing this year.”
“It’s fantastic to have yet another amazing partner on-board for the first season of Extreme E,” added Daniel Bailey, CEO of Veloce Racing.
“Regatta Professional just seemed like the perfect fit for us with its eco-friendly range of clothing and selection of premium quality outerwear – we couldn’t think of anyone better!
“We will be travelling to some of the most extreme outposts in the world and experiencing the kinds of conditions few of us have ever encountered before, so to be collaborating with a company like Regatta that specialises in equipping people for just such situations makes total sense.”