Thoughtful designs and contemporary styles for brandable clothing, leisure and workwear wardrobes – the innovation never stops
Born from iconic UK outdoor clothing brand Regatta, the workwear giant Regatta Professional promises sustainable style, protection and comfort – it’s clothing that works since 1981. The brand has an exciting new wardrobe for 2023 that is packed with fresh style and design innovation. Here’s your sneak preview…
Navigate range For quality, fuss-free staple pieces, take a look at the new Navigate range. Full of core products from warming fleeces to softshells and insulated jackets, it’s perfect for the colder months.
Vintage collection Kitting out a fashion-conscious workforce who want something a little different? Then go for Regatta Professional’s new Vintage range. The fun, retro-style clothing will make wearers stand out, while offering protection from the winter chill.
Pro Ballistics range Reinforced to resist against sharp objects, Regatta Professional’s new Pro Ballistics range combines safety and weather protection. The men’s ballistic jacket – waterproof and fleece-lined to see off rain and cold – comes with a durable nylon overlay panel to protect from sharp objects.
Better Cotton If separate teams are needed in a busy warehouse environment, then Regatta Professional’s responsibly sourced uniform solutions made using Better Cotton are ideal. Select the perfect uniform from a range of sweatshirts, polos and hoodies available in six colourways.
Hi-vis options Keep staff safe with Regatta Professional’s brilliant hi-vis collection.
It includes bomber jackets, overtrousers, lightweight waterproofs, fleeces and more, catering to the specific job and work environment at hand.
The workwear expert has also added innovative ID Reflection Technology to its hi-vis pieces to ensure wearers are seen from all angles.
“Want to help organise busy work environments? Then opt for the new product, the Pro Two-Tone Hi Vis Vest, that comes in a variety of colourways,” says the brand.
Junior range Regatta Professional hasn’t forgotten about the kids: its Junior range has clothing for all adventures. This year new jackets, fleeces and softshells made using recycled materials have been added while coveralls are also available for those youngsters who like to get stuck in with the graft.
Backpacks Whether commuting or hiking, end users can trust Regatta Professional’s backpacks, states the brand. “The hardwearing rucksacks come in a range of sizes to fit your journey, and features include metal frames to add stability and handy internal hydration storage pockets to help you stay hydrated.”
Accessories Help customers keep their tools handy by showing them the range of Regatta Professional tool bags, belts and holsters. Durably built, all of the brand’s tool holders are made from strong, recycled polyester that lasts. The Holster Pouch comes with many pockets and can be worn over the shoulder and secured with the release buckle, providing convenient access to tools on the go.
Prefer something around the waist? Go for the Complete Tool Belt. It features multiple pockets and is finished with a durable rubber grab handle, making it a great, portable piece. Need tools to go with the belt? You can now order them for your customers from Regatta Professional, with everything available from tape measures to spirit levels.
Safety shoes Once clients have been kitted out with the right clothing and accessories, it’s time to look at safety shoes. There are boots and trainers packed with safety features to keep wearers protected throughout the day. Check out Regatta Professional’s new Dealer boot, made with real leather and featuring a waterproof inner to keep feet happy, along with a steel toecap for ultimate protection.
Head on over to Regatta Professional’s website for more information on the new pieces.