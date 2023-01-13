Born from iconic UK outdoor clothing brand Regatta, the workwear giant Regatta Professional promises sustainable style, protection and comfort – it’s clothing that works since 1981. The brand has an exciting new wardrobe for 2023 that is packed with fresh style and design innovation. Here’s your sneak preview…

Navigate range For quality, fuss-free staple pieces, take a look at the new Navigate range. Full of core products from warming fleeces to softshells and insulated jackets, it’s perfect for the colder months.

Vintage collection Kitting out a fashion-conscious workforce who want something a little different? Then go for Regatta Professional’s new Vintage range. The fun, retro-style clothing will make wearers stand out, while offering protection from the winter chill.

Pro Ballistics range Reinforced to resist against sharp objects, Regatta Professional’s new Pro Ballistics range combines safety and weather protection. The men’s ballistic jacket – waterproof and fleece-lined to see off rain and cold – comes with a durable nylon overlay panel to protect from sharp objects.

Better Cotton If separate teams are needed in a busy warehouse environment, then Regatta Professional’s responsibly sourced uniform solutions made using Better Cotton are ideal. Select the perfect uniform from a range of sweatshirts, polos and hoodies available in six colourways.