Celebrity strongman and professional tradesman Mark Felix strengthens the brand’s standing in the workwear industry
Regatta Professional is powering forward with its ranges, delivering even more diverse workwear for skilled tradesmen and women across all sectors.
This year, the northern company has pushed on even further with its brands and has joined forces with World’s Strongest Man competitor, Mark Felix, to help promote its Workwear range. Hailing from Grenada, Mark now resides in the north-west of England, the birthplace of Regatta Professional. “Mark perfectly embodies the strong determination and proven durability of the brand – he’s in the plastering trade too so he’s the ideal partner for Workwear,” says Regatta Professional.
Workwear launched in 2020 and the company reports that it has taken the industry by storm, so it was only fitting that the brand had a star to showcase its innovative designs. Sizes go all the way from XS to 3XL. “As a muscly guy, I struggle to find work clothes that fit, but the Workwear range goes up to 3XL – my size!” commented Mark.
Megan Pacey, Regatta Professional’s marketing manager, adds: “We’re really keen on diversifying our ranges, and that means increasing our sizes. Being 6ft 4 and muscly, Mark’s the ideal guy for showing off how far our designs have come this year.”
Mark Felix Infiltrate Softshell Stretch Trousers One of the key pieces from the Workwear range, the trousers’ stretchy fabric means wearers will be able to go about their day without restriction, explains Regatta. The brand adds that they’re wind- and water-resistant too, so they’ll be perfect for outdoor work in unpredictable weather. Even better, they come with multi-function tool pockets to keep everything handy, and they’re reinforced at the seams for long-lasting wear.
Mark Felix Offensive Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt This is a great base layer that blends style and function, so customers will look and feel good in it, promises Regatta.
“The smart three-button placket design and attractive block colouring is matched with moisture-wicking antibacterial performance fabric for a fresh feel.” Furthermore, the hardwearing polyester is blended with soft bamboo to keep wearers comfy throughout the day.
Mark Felix Heroic Cargo Shorts “When the sun’s shining, pop on these work shorts,” suggests Regatta. “They’re made with a soft and hardwearing polycotton blend fabric and the water-repellent coating is perfect for resisting those inevitable summer showers. Convenience is everything when it comes to Workwear, which is why the Heroic shorts come with multiple pockets.”
The brand concludes: “Whatever the weather, whatever your trade and whatever your size, Regatta Professional’s Workwear range is for you. The range includes everything from hoodies to waterproof overalls, and not forgetting all the accessories too.”
Check everything out on the Regatta Professional website.