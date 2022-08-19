Regatta Professional is powering forward with its ranges, delivering even more diverse workwear for skilled tradesmen and women across all sectors.

This year, the northern company has pushed on even further with its brands and has joined forces with World’s Strongest Man competitor, Mark Felix, to help promote its Workwear range. Hailing from Grenada, Mark now resides in the north-west of England, the birthplace of Regatta Professional. “Mark perfectly embodies the strong determination and proven durability of the brand – he’s in the plastering trade too so he’s the ideal partner for Workwear,” says Regatta Professional.

Workwear launched in 2020 and the company reports that it has taken the industry by storm, so it was only fitting that the brand had a star to showcase its innovative designs. Sizes go all the way from XS to 3XL. “As a muscly guy, I struggle to find work clothes that fit, but the Workwear range goes up to 3XL – my size!” commented Mark.

Megan Pacey, Regatta Professional’s marketing manager, adds: “We’re really keen on diversifying our ranges, and that means increasing our sizes. Being 6ft 4 and muscly, Mark’s the ideal guy for showing off how far our designs have come this year.”