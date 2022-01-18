SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Innovative design ideas shine through, from recycled jackets and women’s workwear trousers to a brand-new collection
The workwear industry has faced obstacles over the past 18 months, but despite this, Regatta Professional has a brand new 2022 wardrobe, filled with fresh style and design innovation, from recycled jackets to a brand new collection…
Honestly Made
Back in 2019 Regatta Professional created the Honestly Made collection – “the workwear industry’s first 100% recycled fabric and insulated clothing”. The garments are made from plastic bottles collected from recycling centres, which are then processed and spun into thread.
Building on the success of the range, Regatta Professional expanded this sustainable offering to some of its best-loved hero pieces, including the popular Dover jacket and Ablaze softshell. The Eco Ablaze comes with all the benefits of the original Ablaze, packaged up in a sustainable design. “There are approximately 18 plastic bottles used to make one Eco Ablaze, preventing thousands from landfill every day,” says Regatta Professional.
“The new Eco version is still highly brandable, allowing for screen, transfer and vinyl printing. The Eco Dover, like the Eco Ablaze, doesn’t compromise on performance.”
The Country collection
“Regatta Professional has been producing functional, quality workwear and safety clothing for 40 years, and caters for so many industries worldwide,” notes the brand. The company is always looking to expand its selection, and new for 2022 is the Country collection, aimed at getting workers ready for the challenges of farming.
Hydrafort fabric, Thermoguard insulation and triple-stitched seams are matched with country-inspired designs for the ideal collection. Farmers can prepare for the winter chill with fleeces and warming jackets, and go traditional with wax bodywarmers and checked shirts. There are protective overalls for foul weather and tailored trousers for style, plus all the accessories needed to complete the uniform.
Megan Pacey, Regatta Professional’s marketing manager, comments: “The Country collection is an exciting new venture for Professional. We’ve really enjoyed fusing authentic farming designs and prints with fabric technology to create a super-stylish and protective range.”
High Visibility
“Safety is always a huge aspect of Regatta Professional’s workwear development, and this continues for 2022,” the brand confirms. “The new High Visibility range is ever-expanding and totally reimagines traditional hi-vis clothing.”
There are stylish bomber jackets, overtrousers, lightweight waterproofs and fleeces that cater to the specific job and work environment at hand. From hi-vis polo tops perfect for summer working to bulk-free softshells that make sure nothing gets in the way of work, the High Visibility range has it all.
On top of that, instead of standard hi-vis bands, Regatta Professional has added innovative angled ID Reflection Technology to its hi-vis pieces in order to show which way the wearer is facing at all times.
Tactical Threads
Regatta Professional’s Tactical Threads range also welcomes new additions for 2022. A contemporary collection that takes the wearer from the builders’ yard to the bar, it now has the Seige Hooded Shirt Jacket.
“Perfect for mild weather on site, it features a stylish check pattern made from 100% cotton,” says the brand. There’s also a fleece lining to lock in warmth. The relaxed look is finished with a hood and patch pocket. There are plenty of new accessories too, including a summer-inspired baseball cap, beanie hat, gaiter and waterproof gloves.
Determined to diversify its ranges, the workwear specialist has also designed the Pro Action Trousers for women to help them get the job done in protective, comfortable gear that is tailored to their size. The trousers are made with a strong and soft polycotton fabric and feature a part-elasticated waist for agility, along with multiple pockets for convenience.
Megan adds: “We’re really proud of our new ranges, where we see style and design innovation moving together for an unrivalled collection. Seeing our products available for women to reflect the industries we serve is something we’re keen to expand on in the coming year.”