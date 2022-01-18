Honestly Made

Back in 2019 Regatta Professional created the Honestly Made collection – “the workwear industry’s first 100% recycled fabric and insulated clothing”. The garments are made from plastic bottles collected from recycling centres, which are then processed and spun into thread.

Building on the success of the range, Regatta Professional expanded this sustainable offering to some of its best-loved hero pieces, including the popular Dover jacket and Ablaze softshell. The Eco Ablaze comes with all the benefits of the original Ablaze, packaged up in a sustainable design. “There are approximately 18 plastic bottles used to make one Eco Ablaze, preventing thousands from landfill every day,” says Regatta Professional.

“The new Eco version is still highly brandable, allowing for screen, transfer and vinyl printing. The Eco Dover, like the Eco Ablaze, doesn’t compromise on performance.”