Regatta Professional has today announced that Mark Felix, a regular in the World’s Strongest Man competition, has become ambassador for its workwear range.

Mark, who works in the plastering trade as well as competing internationally in strongman tournaments, will help Regatta Professional to build the brand.

He is ambassador for the Workwear brand which was launched in 2020 as part of Regatta Professional’s 300-piece range. The inclusive clothing range is aimed at trades men and women, with sizes from XS to 3XL.

Megan Pacey, marketing manager at Regatta Professional, said: “We’re really looking forward to building the brand with Mark Felix. With Mark being in the plastering trade, he’s the ideal partner for Workwear and perfectly embodies the strong determination and proven durability of the brand.”

At a photo shoot (pictured), Mark was kitted out in core pieces from the Workwear range. He said he loved the quality, versatility and range size – something he has struggled with before as a 6ft 4in man.

He explained: “As a muscly guy, I struggle to find work clothes that fit, but the Workwear range goes up to 3XL – my size.”

Originally from Grenada and now based in north-west England, Mark has competed in around 100 competitions, including 22 international wins, and has made it to the World’s Strongest Man semi-finals three times.

He has won second place in England’s Strongest Man competition and won the IFSA British Championship. He can deadlift 405kg.

Mark moved to the UK when he was 23 and now lives in Lancashire, north of the headquarters of Regatta Professional in Urmston, Greater Manchester.

Its Workwear collection ranges from legwear to stylish hi-vis hoodies as well as waterproof overalls. It also features accessories such as belts and braces, woolly hats, thermal gloves, long johns, caps and socks.

One of the most popular pieces is the Infiltrate Stretch Trouser which is hard-wearing and water-repellent but comes with a comfortable stretch. Packed with pockets, the trousers aretriple stitched and feature Cordura fabric.

Another pieces is the Offensive Wicking Polo, a base layer that comes with a classic three-button placket, combined with the colour blocking to create a smart look.

Megan added: “We’re committed to working with trades people and providing quality clothing that’s full of features to help when you’re on the tools.”

