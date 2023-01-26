National construction charity Band of Builders has unveiled additions to its collection of branded workwear and fashion clothing developed by Regatta Professional.

After the first phase of Band of Builders workwear was launched last summer, the second phase introduces fashion workwear lines designed so they can be worn both on site and as casualwear.

The garments, decorated with the charity’s branding through screen printing, raise funds for Band of Builders which helps tradespeople in times of need such as battling illness or injury. Regatta Professional will be making a donation based on all items sold.

The theme of the new collection heroes the distinctive Band of Builders branding. It features T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, shorts, builders’ trousers, holster trousers, body warmers, softshell jackets, waterproof jackets and insulated jackets. The colour scheme focuses on black, dark khaki and ash.

The new collection can be ordered directly at www.regatta.com/collections/band-of-builders/, and Regatta Professional is working with its network of stockists to promote the range.

It is also in talks with a number of leading builders’ merchant chains about adding the new range to their branches, stores and online.

Regatta Professional’s managing director, Anthony Haber, said: “The whole team at our family-run business continue to be deeply impressed and moved by the incredible work undertaken by Band of Builders, and the collection is a great way for everyone connected with them to get high-quality, durable apparel that plays its own role in raising awareness of the charity.

“A sense of corporate responsibility and giving back to the community also pervades our DNA at Regatta Professional. Therefore, we felt a natural synergy with Band of Builders and are proud to be their official workwear supplier.”

Band of Builders CEO Gavin Crane thanked Regatta Professional for being the driving force in developing a clothing range that appeals not just to tradespeople but also to the wider public to help them show their support for the charity.

He said: “Workwear has always been incredibly popular with our supporters, and having a dedicated workwear range that is from a quality brand and allows them to show their support literally on their sleeves is a wonderful addition to our own ranges of project-focused merchandise.

“Band of Builders is a great place to be right now as we are gaining momentum across a number of fronts – such as delivering practical projects, providing wellbeing services to support mental health and even offering financial assistance to tradespeople who are battling illness or injury, making a life-changing difference to them and their families.

“Our tie-up with Regatta Professional affords us the opportunity to continue developing the buy-in and loyalty for our Band of Builders community – and beyond.”

www.regatta.com

www.bandofbuilders.org