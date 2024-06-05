Stuff4Life, a specialist in recyclable workwear, has been accepted as a member of professional clothing industry association, the PCIAW.

Welcoming Stuff4Life as a “trusted member”, the PCIAW said it hoped the company’s input and insights would help both of them to strengthen their “collective pursuit of sustainability and circularity”.

Stuff4Life works with organisations addressing the challenges of recycling workwear that has been designed to be high-performance and hard-working. It seeks to create technology that allows for full circularity of workwear garments.

Stuff4Life Workwear has collaborated with Hull-based safety wear specialist Arco to create new products, services and end-of-life solutions for workwear, uniform and PPE. Last year, they collaborated on the Responsible hi-vis collection.

With funding from Arco and working with Teesside University and the Centre for Process Innovation, Stuff4Life has developed an innovative polyester depolymerisation process which means workwear can be recycled back into as-good-as-new feedstock materials ready for remanufacture into new polyester.

Other trusted members of the PCIAW include embroidery products supplier Madeira and Workwear Uniform Group.

stuff4.life

pciaw.org