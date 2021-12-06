Printful, which provides on-demand printing and fulfilment, has achieved record sales after customers saw orders surge around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

During the 2021 peak season, the company’s total gross merchandise value (GMV) reached more than $1 billion (£760 million), and Printful has now printed over 40 million items since being founded in 2013.

The UK, along with Germany and Canada, experienced the international company’s biggest increase in popularity over Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM), which this year fell on 26 and 29 November.

The sales lift comes after Printful developed a new fulfilment centre in Wolverhampton in the Midlands, covering about 90,000 square feet, after an investment of £2.6 million. It is due to be officially opened in January 2022.

Printful reported that the increasing demand for buying clothing online, as well as the popularity of people setting up businesses as “side hustles”, were a major driving force behind Printful’s growth.

CEO and co-founder Davis Siksnans said: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday is our busiest time of the year.

“Each season, our customers – business owners around the globe – start preparing for the holidays earlier than the last. Their 2021 campaigns and efforts have paid off because, during the BFCM weekend alone, they generated more than $13 million [£9.9 million] in sales.”

This year, Printful’s customers had more options as the company has been growing its product catalogue and added more than 70 products in 2021 – it now offers over 300 products to customers worldwide.

The company received almost 285,000 orders during the BFCM period of 2021, and the overall best-selling Printful products in the apparel category this year were T-shirts and sweatshirts.

With this also being a period for corporate sales, the largest bulk order that Printful received during the BFCM peak season consisted of 240 hoodies at a total cost of $7,380 (£5,600).

